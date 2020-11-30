Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Atlanta police: Teen boy injured in fight involving hundreds

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after a fight broke out among a crowd of about 300 young people at an Atlanta shopping center over the weekend, police said.

Officers were first called to the shopping center near Midtown Atlanta at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when someone reported a large crowd near the center's bowling alley, Atlanta police said in a statement obtained by news outlets.

When police arrived, they found hundreds of juveniles fighting in a confrontation that investigators said was linked to an “ongoing dispute.”

Several of the kids began running away as officers approached, but police were able to detain one suspect who was considered a “primary aggressor," news outlets reported.

During the fight, a 14-year-old boy suffered a seizure and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to officials. Police said Sunday he was in stable condition.

No additional details were released.

