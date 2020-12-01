This Georgia city ranks among the best in US for singles looking for love, report finds

If you’re single and looking for love, you might want to consider moving to Georgia’s largest city.

Atlanta ranks No. 2 in the “Best & Worst Cities for Singles in 2020,” according to WalletHub.

The personal finance website compared 182 U.S. cities using 32 key indicators, including the share of available singles, the number of local attractions and average cost of a two-person restaurant meal.

The affectionately dubbed “A-Town” nabbed the No. 3 spot for “fun and recreation” and the No. 9 spot for “dating opportunities.”

COVID-19 restrictions were also a factor in determining a city’s overall score.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Finding love can be tough, especially in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic,” WalletHub said in a report released Tuesday. “Different cities have reopened at different rates, and some are hit harder by the pandemic than others. It certainly pays to live in a place where dating activities, such as dining out or watching a movie, are relatively cheaper.”

So which city took the No. 1 spot?

Madison, Wisconsin. The top five also includes Denver, Colorado; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Columbia, South Carolina.

In Georgia, Augusta and Columbus ranked 76th and 121st, respectively.

More singles have turned to online dating apps during the coronavirus pandemic. But even before COVID-19 spread across the country, Atlanta was apparently a hot spot for singles. A February report from Atlanta Magazine said the city had the largest increase in activity per Tinder member.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Nationally, Glendale, California was ranked the worst place to find a date, according to WalletHub. Other cities that fell near the bottom of the list include Brownsville, Texas; Pembroke Pines, Florida; Warwick, Rhode Island; and Laredo, Texas.