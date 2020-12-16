Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Mississippians warned of weed species that chokes out plants

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

State forestry officials are warning of an invasive weed that chokes out native plants.

Cogongrass is among the world’s most invasive weed species, The Sun Herald reported.

The weed is taking root in Mississippi, and the invasive species has also been found across parts of the southeastern U.S.

Many of the cogongrass “hot spots” are concentrated in south Mississippi, state forestry officials said. Experts say it could spread to the north and west in the future.

Cogongrass has also infested large parts of Alabama and has been reported in several other southern states including Louisiana, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina, a website maintained by the University of Georgia shows.

