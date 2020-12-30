Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
SC man wanted for infant’s death arrested in Georgia

The Associated Press

JONESBORO, Ga.

A South Carolina man wanted for the slaying of his girlfriend’s 8-month-old child was captured in Georgia after being on the run more than a year.

Frederick Luma, of Lady's Island, South Carolina, was arrested in Clayton County, Georgia, last week in connection to the June 2019 death of the child, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. He faces a charge of homicide by child abuse, WYFF-TV reported. Details on how the child died were not released.

It was unknown if Luma has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Authorities said Luma left Beaufort County before arrest warrants were issued. He now awaits extradition back to South Carolina.

