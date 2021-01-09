4 children, 1 adult killed in house fire in metro Atlanta

Five people, including four children, were found dead inside a home that caught fire early Saturday in metro Atlanta.

Flames erupted at the house in Decatur just after midnight, news outlets reported. Investigators were working to determine what caused the fire and looking into whether working smoke detectors were in the home, DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley told WXIA-TV.

“At this time our hearts just go out to the family,” Bentley said.

The names and ages of those who died were not immediately released.