For sale: sprawling, century-old Macon mansion for $1.65M

For sale: a 120-year-old mansion with a private movie theater, hidden speakeasy bar and a view of downtown Macon.

The asking price: $1.65 million.

One of Macon's most elaborate homes, the Crisco House was built in 1901 by Wallace McCaw. He's the man credited with inventing the vegetable shortening branded as Crisco, according to the Georgia Historical Society.

Real estate agent Joanna Jones calls it “a family home.” And there's plenty of room for a big family. The three-story house covers 12,000 square feet (1,115 square meters). The open foyer is framed by a dual connecting staircase with a fireplace at the top. There's a two-bedroom “mother-in-law apartment” that's larger than many homes. A deck atop the house overlooks downtown Macon.

“The best part about it, right in the hall by the kitchen, there’s a bookcase,” Jones told WMAZ-TV. “And you pull the bookcase back and there’s a door that goes down to their speakeasy bar.”

After a few decades as a private home, the Crisco House was divided into apartments in the 1930s.

In the early 2000s, new owners began restoring the mansion back to a single-family home while preserving its historic features. Jones said the current owners have finished their restoration work and are ready to sell the property so they can take up a new project.