Emu on the loose! Georgia deputies find big bird by highway

The Associated Press

QUITMAN, Ga.

A big bird spotted running amok beside a Georgia highway is headed to a new home where it won’t endanger traffic.

Sheriff’s deputies in Brooks County got a call about an escaped emu posing a potential hazard along Highway 133. The large, flightless bird was safely rounded up within a couple of hours Wednesday, WCTV-TV reported.

A photo posted by the Brooks County Fire Department on Facebook showed deputies standing around a large animal cage containing the bird. The post read: “The emu has been captured!”

Authorities said they had found the emu a new home. The emu is one of the world’s largest bird species.

