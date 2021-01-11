Georgia

1 dead, 3 injured by gunfire at Georgia birthday party

The Associated Press

MOULTRIE, Ga.

One man died and three other people were injured after an argument erupted in gunfire during a birthday celebration in southwest Georgia, authorities said.

The violence broke out just after 2 a.m. Sunday at a restaurant that was hosting a private birthday party, said Jamy Steinberg, special agent in charge of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's office in Thomasville.

Steinberg told the Moultrie Observer that an argument led to shooting. One man was killed by gunfire, and two others underwent surgery after being wounded. He said a third person was hurt after being struck by a car while fleeing the restaurant.

Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock identified the person killed as 25-year-old Rhoderick Moore of Moultrie.

Authorities did not immediately announce any arrests.

