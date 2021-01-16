Georgia city may order earlier last call for nightclubs

Nightclubs in one Georgia city may soon have to move up their closing times.

City commissioners in Albany are considering a proposal that would require bars and nightclubs to stop serving alcohol at 2:45 a.m. and close their doors by 3:15. Currently those businesses are allowed to stay open until 4 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Police Chief Michael Pursley is supporting the change, saying he thinks it would reduce the number of shootings and other violent crimes occurring in the early morning hours, WALB-TV reported.

Commissioner Chad Warbington said the earlier closing times under consideration mirror those used in surrounding communities in southwest Georgia.

“We’re kind of coming in line with the other cities around us,” Warbington said.

The Albany City Commission has scheduled a vote Tuesday on the proposed earlier last call for nightclubs.

Officials have also discussed requiring security cameras inside and outside nightclubs. Albany's city attorney said he wants more time to look into that idea.