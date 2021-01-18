Christmas lights still bringing cheer at one Georgia home

Though the holidays have come and gone, John Jarman's Christmas lights are still burning bright.

Jarman says he spent a year planning the display, about 1,800 colored lights with an image-producing matrix, that covers his home in Augusta. The whole thing syncs to his choice of music, including the Bee Gees and Nat King Cole.

Citing an enthusiastic response from visitors and neighbors, Jarman said he's decided to leave the entire display up for now.

“If it lights up, makes noise or goes fast, I enjoy it,” Jarman told The Augusta Chronicle. He said that since he was a child, "I’ve been obsessed with Christmas lights and this is literally a dream come true.”

Jarman said he hopes his lingering holiday display continues to bring cheer during difficult times.

He might sync his lights to love songs for Valentine’s Day, he said, or adjust them to fit a green theme for St. Patrick’s Day.

Despite the jolt to his electric bill, Jarman said he plans to keep the lights on nightly until people get tired of them.

So far, his neighbors have been supportive.

“Everybody loved it,” said neighbor Christine Ellison. “Anything that kind of makes you connect with the spirit and the joy of Christmas … I think it was a good thing.”