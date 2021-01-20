Will Ossoff or Warnock be Georgia’s senior senator? These two factors could decide

It appears that 33-year-old Jon Ossoff will serve as Georgia’s senior U.S. Senator. And it wasn’t decided by a coin flip, a foot race or a game of rock, paper, scissors.

Ossoff, who will be the youngest current member of the Senate, seems to hold a series of seniority tiebreakers over Senator-elect Raphael Warnock, the 51-year-old senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Ossoff’s name appears first alphabetically, and he was elected to serve a full six-year term. Warnock is completing the term of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson and will be up for reelection in 2022. It’s unclear which of the tiebreakers could give Ossoff his senior status.

Both men are set to be sworn into the U.S. Senate at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday following President Joe Biden’s inauguration. But even in the final hours, it’s unclear how the question of seniority will be settled.

“We have been given no indications at this time how that seniority will be determined,” Daniel S. Holt, an assistant historian at the U.S. Senate Historical Office, told the Ledger-Enquirer and Telegraph in an email Wednesday morning.

U.S. Senate tiebreakers

The Senate determines seniority based on former government service and then state population. The highest-ranking goes to those with previous service in the Senate. The order is as follows:

Senator

Vice President

House member

Cabinet secretary

Governor

For those with no service in these categories, seniority is calculated according to state population, from largest to smallest. Ossoff and Warnock have no prior government experience and will represent the same state. So, what will serve as the tie-breaker?

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Ossoff spokesperson Jake Best and U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams are among those citing alphabetical order as the reason for Ossoff’s senior status. From 1789 to 1958, senators whose terms began on the same day were listed and ranked by alphabetical order.

A document written by John V. Sullivan, a former Parliamentarian of the United States House of Representatives, states that the senator serving a full-term will have senior status if both of a state’s senators were elected at the same time.

Ossoff will serve a full six-year term. Warnock’s remaining term will last two years. Seniority within the chamber determines everything from committee assignment to office space. Democrats will hold an effective majority in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking voters if members vote along party lines.

Ossoff and Warnock’s victories were certified by Georgia’s Secretary of State Tuesday morning. Once sworn in, Georgia will be represented by two Democratic senators for the first time since 2003.