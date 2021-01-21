Sheriff: Man captured in SC after Georgia school lockdowns

A Virginia man has been apprehended after leading police on a chase in South Carolina and prompting schools to be locked down in a Georgia county.

Monroe County Schools in Middle Georgia were locked down as a precaution for much of the day Wednesday as sheriff’s deputies searched Forsyth, Georgia, for the suspect, The Telegraph reported.

Gregory Allen Jones, 39, was captured Wednesday afternoon after leading police on a chase in Anderson, South Carolina, Monroe County sheriff’s officials said. That’s about three hours from the scene of Wednesday’s manhunt.

The police in South Carolina spotted the stolen SUV Jones was using and followed it, authorities said. They say a chase ensued and Jones wrecked.