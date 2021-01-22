Georgia

Are you $1 million richer? Two winning Powerball tickets sold in Georgia, officials say

In this Aug. 23, 2017 file photo. a Powerball lottery ticket is printed on a lottery machine at a convenience store in Dallas.
In this Aug. 23, 2017 file photo. a Powerball lottery ticket is printed on a lottery machine at a convenience store in Dallas. LM Otero AP

The jackpot-winning Powerball ticket wasn’t sold in Georgia, but two tickets worth $1 million each were.

A pair of winning Powerball tickets were sold ahead of Wednesday’s drawing, according to the Georgia Lottery Corporation.

One was purchased in Alpharetta, about 25 miles north of Atlanta, while the other was purchased more than 100 miles south of the city in Columbus, officials said. It’s unclear if either prize had been claimed as of Friday morning.

In all, there were 12 tickets that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize, according to the Powerball website. The other $1 million tickets were sold in California, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey and Oregon.

The game’s massive $731.1 million jackpot prize went to a winner in Lonaconing, Maryland, making it the fourth-largest in Powerball history, lottery officials said. The jackpot winner has yet to come forward.

The Powerball jackpot will reset to $20 million in time for the next drawing on Saturday, Jan. 23.

McClatchy News reached out to the Georgia Lottery for comment on Friday and is awaiting a response.

Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
