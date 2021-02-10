Atlanta police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on I-85

A shooting on an Atlanta interstate has left one person dead and two others wounded, police said.

Atlanta police said the incident on Interstate 85 near the I-75 connection happened early Wednesday morning, causing all southbound lanes in Midtown to be shut down, news outlets reported.

Police Capt. Dorian Graham said officers responded to the area around 5:15 a.m. and found one victim fatally shot in the head. Another victim at the scene was hospitalized in stable condition. Police said a third person was also wounded but officers have not located them.

Additional details on the shooting were not immediately released.

Police said the scene was still being investigated and it was unclear when the highway would reopen.