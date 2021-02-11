Georgia

Columbus businessman focused on supporting economic development in new Georgia role

Columbus businessman Russ Carreker was elected to the State Transportation Board on Tuesday. The board oversees the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Columbus businessman Russ Carreker was elected to the State Transportation Board on Tuesday. The board oversees the Georgia Department of Transportation. Courtesy of Russ Carreker

Columbus businessman Russ Carreker was elected Wednesday to the 14-member board that controls and supervises the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Carreker, 56, will represent the 3rd Congressional District, which spans from north Columbus to the southern suburbs of Atlanta. The Columbus resident and former Auburn football player was elected to the State Transportation Board by the 27 members of the Georgia General Assembly who serve within the district.

The Columbus businessman replaces former U.S. Rep. Lynn Westmoreland who had served on the board since 2018.

Carreker currently serves in several local positions, including the chairman of the Development Authority of Columbus and the managing partner of C3 Investment Properties, a multi-family and commercial real estate company. Now, Carreker joins the body that approves Georgia’s long-term transportation projects and oversees the administration of construction contracts.

There will be a learning curve, but Carreker said he will figure it out.

“Since my earlier days at Synovus, I’ve been involved with the (Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce) and economic development work. I get a lot of satisfaction out of jobs being created,” he said. “Transportation is — if not the most important — in the top two most important factors in economic development. You’ve got to be able to move stuff for the economy to work.”

Nick Wooten
Nick Wooten is the Southern Trends and Culture reporter for McClatchy’s South region. He is based in Columbus, Georgia at the Ledger-Enquirer but his work also appears in The (Macon) Telegraph and The Sun Herald in Biloxi.Before joining McClatchy, he worked for The (Shreveport La.) Times covering city government and investigations. He is a graduate of Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.
  Comments  

Entertainment

Groups file ethics complaint over mayor’s radio comments

February 11, 2021 10:09 AM

Georgia

Deputies seek man wanted in triple shooting in Macon

February 11, 2021 9:38 AM

Business

Panel proposes $3,000 credit for hard-to-fill teaching posts

February 11, 2021 9:26 AM

Georgia

Atlanta Police: Missing 12-year-old found fatally shot

February 11, 2021 5:38 AM

News

Georgia leaders want to pay bonuses to many state workers

February 10, 2021 7:49 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service