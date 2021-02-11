Georgia

Ossoff, Warnock push COVID-19 relief of up to $8.2k for Georgia families of four

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer credited Sens. Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock and Georgia voters as the three Democrats outlined plans Thursday to provide families of four making $75,000 or less up to $8,200 in federal relief under the latest COVID-19 aid package.

However, not all of the relief will be in the form of a direct payment. Families of four under the income threshold would receive up to $5,600 in direct payments and a $2,600 increase in benefits through an enhanced Child Tax Credit. The details mirror the previously mentioned $1,400 payments to single taxpayers, $2,800 for joint filers and up to $1,400 per dependent. The latest relief package is expected to pass Congress in the coming weeks through a budget reconciliation process.

“Thanks to Sens. Warnock and Ossoff, this COVID bill will be bigger and bolder and bring significantly more help to Georgians and Americans,” Schumer said during the Thursday news conference. “They have been pushing me as (Senate Majority Leader) to get these things done.”

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief proposal includes several other provisions that would send money to the state, according to a news release from Ossoff’s office. Some of them include:

“The people of Georgia are the ones who helped to make this robust relief possible. In a real sense, they stood up not only for their state but for the country. And now it’s up to the Congress to deliver,” Warnock said.

