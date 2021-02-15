Winter weather’s frigid fingers extend into Deep South

Vehicles travel on I-20 as it snows in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning continues for all counties in Mississippi. (Eric Shelton/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) AP

Unusually cold temperatures and slippery road conditions prompted officials in the Deep South to urge people to stay home Monday.

A winter storm that brought snow, ice and plunging temperatures across the southern Plains and caused a power emergency in Texas stretched its frigid fingers down to the Gulf Coast. Winter storm warnings blanketed most of Louisiana and Mississippi and extended into parts of Alabama, where forecasters warned of the possibility of ice storms in the northwest corner of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Low temperatures were expected to drop into the teens and even single digits in some places overnight and into Tuesday morning, with wind chills making it feel even colder.

Louisiana State Police said Monday morning on Facebook that they had investigated nearly 75 weather-related crashes in the previous 24 hours as a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain created treacherous conditions. As the weather continued to deteriorate across the state and with temperatures remaining at or below freezing, ice was accumulating on the roadways and troopers urged drivers to stay off the roads.

The state Department of Transportation said on Facebook that all state-maintained roads in East Baton Rouge Parish “have been deemed unsafe due to the ever changing winter weather conditions.”

Interstate 10 was closed between Baton Rouge and Lafayette on Monday morning after multiple wrecks, including a 14-vehicle pileup, The Advocate reported. In that instance, one vehicle hit a guardrail and created a “domino effect” with other cars sliding into each other because they were unable to stop on the ice, but no one was injured, state police said.

State police spokesman Taylor Scrantz told the newspaper that troopers were having to deal with some drivers who tried to get around barricades to get onto the interstate.

Slick conditions also plagued Mississippi, where the state Department of Transportation was reporting ice on roads and bridges throughout much of the state. The agency posted photos and video of snowy interstates on Facebook and urged people to stay home so crews can work to clear the roads.

In north Alabama, authorities responded early Monday to a pileup involving at least 20 cars along a highway near Lacey’s Spring where dense fog and ice covered the roadway, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. No severe injuries were reported, the agency said.

In Georgia, where the National Weather Service predicted precipitation and overnight temperatures dropping into the 20s across the northern part of the state, Gov. Brian Kemp delayed the opening of all state offices by two hours for Tuesday morning. He said the decision was made after consultation with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and he urged school officials to monitor local conditions carefully.