Georgia

Reward raised after 12-year-old Atlanta boy shot to death

The Associated Press

A reward for information in the killing of a 12-year-old boy has been increased.

The $10,000 reward is being offered in hopes of solving the slaying of 12-year-old David Mack, WSB-TV reported.

His remains were discovered Feb. 10 in a creek bed near an Atlanta golf course. He had been shot multiple times, police said.

David was reported missing by his grandmother, who told authorities that he had gone to a friend’s house and never returned home, Police Maj. D’Andrea Price has said.

  Comments  

Georgia

Man charged with murder in shooting death of baby in Macon

February 16, 2021 12:35 AM

News

Georgia governor signs budget including raises and bonuses

February 16, 2021 12:35 AM

National

David Perdue files paperwork for potential 2022 Senate run

February 16, 2021 12:35 AM

Georgia

Police arrest 11 in Atlanta area pharmacy burglaries

February 16, 2021 12:33 AM

Business

Atlanta transit agency moves ahead with bus rapid transit

February 16, 2021 12:33 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service