Police name suspects in string of Georgia shootings

The Associated Press

AMERICUS, Ga.

Police in a southwest Georgia city say they have identified subjects in at least some of a series of shootings that have taken place since Sunday.

Americus police said Wednesday that 26-year-old Devonte Jamal Tucker is wanted on seven counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Wanted on one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony is 27-year-old Christopher Hurley Jr.

On Sunday a 15-year-old boy was shot twice and taken to a hospital.

On Monday, officers found two women, 28 and 20, who had been shot.

On Tuesday, officers responded to two calls about multiple shots being fired, but no one was injured. Later Tuesday, a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg.

None of the victims have died.

Investigators have said they believe all the shootings are related, but haven't said how, or discussed a motive. Police are asking anyone who knows about the crimes or where the men are to call them.

