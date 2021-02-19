These Georgia restaurants are among the best in the country, Yelp users say

Yelp released a new report that determined the best places to eat in the U.S. AP

Grab a fork and a knife. Yelp users say Georgia is home to some of the nation’s best restaurants.

This year, four metro-Atlanta restaurants landed on the customer review website’s list of the “Top Places to Eat in 2021.” The rankings:

No. 3 — Local Expedition and Wood Fired Grill in Alpharetta

No. 48 — Buena Gente Cuban Bakery in Decatur

No. 68 — Poor Calvin’s in Atlanta

No. 77 — La Sabrosita Restaurant in Lilburn

The national list runs the gamut from pizzerias and Biergartens to doughnut shops and five-star vegan eateries. To come up with the rankings, Yelp turned to suggestions from its online community about their favorite places to grab a bite to eat.

“Yelp’s data science team analyzed the submissions from the community to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews and the volume of submissions, with geographic representation based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally,” the company said in a blog post.

The rankings were then finalized using expertise from Yelp community managers from across the country.

The restaurant industry has been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing many eateries to scale back operations or shift to on-the-go options. A report released by the National Restaurant Association late last year found that more than 110,000 restaurants “have closed permanently or long-term” due to rising costs and declining sales exacerbated by the pandemic.

Plenty have managed to stay afloat, and Yelp users say they look forward to sitting down for a meal at these Georgia restaurants again soon. Here’s more about these fan favorites:

Local Expedition and Wood Fired Grill has landed on Yelp’s “Top Places to Eat” list in years past and is known for serving diverse culinary options with flavors from Asia, Turkey and Europe. Menu items include LA street corn, smoked chicken wings and mini pot stickers.

Buena Gente Cuban Bakery started as a food truck in 2016 offering an array of “Cuban sweet & savory delights,” according to its Yelp profile. There’s also Cuban coffee to sip on and authentic Cuban bread baked fresh daily. Bread lovers can buy it by the loaf.

Poor Calvin’s puts an Asian twist on Southern comfort food. Popular dishes include the crab pineapple fried rice, lobster wontons and sweet beignets.

La Sabrosita Restaurant is home to authentic “Venezuelan-style burgers, hot dogs and more,” according to Yelp. The restaurant opened in 2017 and is currently open for delivery, takeout and sit-down dining.

So what’s the best restaurant in the U.S.?

Kelley Farm Kitchen, a woman-owned vegan eatery in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, snagged the No. 1 spot on Yelp’s list this year.