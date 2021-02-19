Georgia

These Georgia restaurants are among the best in the country, Yelp users say

Yelp released a new report that determined the best places to eat in the U.S.
Grab a fork and a knife. Yelp users say Georgia is home to some of the nation’s best restaurants.

This year, four metro-Atlanta restaurants landed on the customer review website’s list of the “Top Places to Eat in 2021.” The rankings:

The national list runs the gamut from pizzerias and Biergartens to doughnut shops and five-star vegan eateries. To come up with the rankings, Yelp turned to suggestions from its online community about their favorite places to grab a bite to eat.

“Yelp’s data science team analyzed the submissions from the community to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews and the volume of submissions, with geographic representation based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally,” the company said in a blog post.

The rankings were then finalized using expertise from Yelp community managers from across the country.

The restaurant industry has been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing many eateries to scale back operations or shift to on-the-go options. A report released by the National Restaurant Association late last year found that more than 110,000 restaurants “have closed permanently or long-term” due to rising costs and declining sales exacerbated by the pandemic.

Plenty have managed to stay afloat, and Yelp users say they look forward to sitting down for a meal at these Georgia restaurants again soon. Here’s more about these fan favorites:

So what’s the best restaurant in the U.S.?

Kelley Farm Kitchen, a woman-owned vegan eatery in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, snagged the No. 1 spot on Yelp’s list this year.

Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
