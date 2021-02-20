Georgia woman says neighbor’s dog attacked her 10 times

A Georgia woman is asking local officials to do more to crack down on aggressive pets after a neighbor’s dog attacked her numerous times.

Sonja Snyder of Homerville told WALB-TV she has been attacked by her neighbor’s pit bull 10 times in the past year. She has scars from bite marks on her arms. Hospital records and police reports document some of the cases. And she says she's accumulated $30,000 in medical bills.

“I shouldn’t have to be running for my life from this dog," Snyder said. “I don’t go outside my home.”

One sheriff’s report says Snyder's neighbor has been cited, but she said the dog remains a threat.

Clinch County Sheriff Stephen Tinsley said the county has no animal control agency of its own, and must pay to contract with an agency outside the county to deal with aggressive or otherwise dangerous animals. The sheriff said he's asked commissioners to update county ordinances dealing with animal control issues.

“The ones that we currently have are outdated," Tinsley said, "and we are in the process of meeting at next month’s commissioner meeting to have this issue discussed.”