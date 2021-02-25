Chickens get free range – for a while – after truck crash on Georgia road, officials say

Dozens of live chickens were free to roam after a poultry truck overturned on a north Georgia road Thursday morning, officials said. The road has since reopened. Image courtesy of Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services

Dozens of chickens were free to cross the road after a poultry truck overturned on a Georgia road early Thursday, according to local officials.

Dawson County Fire and Emergency officials said the accident happened just after 7 a.m. at a roundabout intersection on Highway 53 and Highway 183, according to a news release.

Several dozen live chickens spilled out onto the road, closing the area for “an extended period of time,” officials said.

The clean up took several hours, and crews managed to wrangle the birds after turning the truck upright, according to WSB-TV.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

Dozens of chickens were let loose and roamed the street. Image courtesy of Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services.

The accident happened at a roundabout intersection in Dawson County. Image courtesy of Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services

McClatchy News reached out to Georgia State Patrol for more information and is awaiting a response.