Officials: Georgia woman dies in house fire

A Georgia woman died Tuesday morning after being trapped in a house fire, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene before 1 a.m. Tuesday and found heavy flames engulfing the back of the two-story home, news outlets reported.

Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Capt. Tommy Rutledge said firefighters learned that a woman was trapped in a back bedroom and went into the burning home to retrieve her.

Rutledge said the crew was met with dense smoke and rising temperatures but were eventually able to push the fire back to get to the bedroom and pull the woman out.

The woman was hospitalized but later died from her injuries. Her name wasn't immediately released.

The woman’s caretaker and a man who lived at the home were both able to escape the blaze.

Officials said the fire started on the covered back porch and spread to the roof. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.