Trooper dragged, injured during traffic stop in Atlanta

A Georgia State Patrol trooper suffered a head injury after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop, authorities said.

The trooper pulled over a vehicle for a broken tail light Saturday night, Georgia State Patrol spokesperson Franka Young told news outlets. The trooper smelled marijuana and the driver was detained.

The trooper went back to the vehicle to speak with the passenger. The passenger reportedly climbed over the center console into the driver's seat and took off, dragging the trooper.

The trooper fell from the vehicle and hit his head on the asphalt. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was later found but the passenger wasn't immediately located. The original driver was taken into custody for a drug offense.