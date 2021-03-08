Georgia

Habitat for Humanity begins work on new Georgia community

The Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga.

Volunteers for the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity have begun work on a 15-home community in coastal Georgia.

The organization, which helps build and improve affordable homes, broke ground on the Century Place development in Brunswick on Thursday.

The organization's Glynn County affiliate purchased the undeveloped, wooded lot in 2019 with funds from donors and grants, The Brunswick News reported.

Plans for the development include up to 1,500-square-foot (139-square-meter) homes facing a common area. The 12th home on the land will mark the affiliate's 100th home, giving the community the name “Century Place,” officials said.

The chairman of the Glenn County affiliate’s board of directors, Mason Waters, said the project will also be the first to have a homeowner’s association and added that the development was necessary to provide safer housing options in the Brunswick area.

Waters said staff has identified the first four homeowners for the neighborhood, and those and others will contribute to building the homes.

  Comments  

