Georgia
Man and 3 dogs killed in Atlanta house fire
A man and three dogs were killed in a weekend blaze in Atlanta, fire officials said.
The fire broke out Saturday evening in a southwest Atlanta home, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
The home was still ablaze when firefighters arrived at the scene, Atlanta Fire Rescue said in a statement.
Firefighters were inside the home working to put out the blaze when they found the man’s body. Firefighters then found the bodies of the three dogs.
Comments