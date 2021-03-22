Georgia

Waffle House shooting leaves one dead in Georgia as police search for suspect

Georgia authorities are investigating a shooting a local Waffle House that left a man dead. Police are still searching for the suspect.
A man is dead after a shooting at a Waffle House in Georgia, police say.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred just before 2 a.m. Monday at the Waffle House on Gordon Highway in Augusta.

Officials say the victim, identified as 32-year-old Nicklaus Wilson, was struck at least once and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he died.

An autopsy is scheduled, the coroner’s office said.

Police say the suspect was seen leaving in an SUV that could be a Kia Sportage.

The shooting remains under investigation.

