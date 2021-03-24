Georgia

Authorities: Woman in ‘overdose situation’ shot at troopers

The Associated Press

PENSACOLA, Fla.

A woman who told authorities she was overdosing on drugs exchanged gunfire with Florida troopers before being taken into custody, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Jason King said no one was wounded during the incident Tuesday evening in Escambia County, news outlets reported.

King said a state trooper was finishing a crash investigation when a partially dressed woman approached him and said “she was in an overdose situation.”

The trooper called EMS and pursued the woman who had walked away toward a pickup truck, King said.

Inside the truck, the woman pointed a gun at the trooper and fired, King said. Another trooper had arrived at the scene and at least one of them returned fire, he said. It's unclear how many shots were exchanged and whether both troopers fired their weapons.

The unidentified woman was eventually arrested and hospitalized. King said she will face charges.

King said the two troopers will be placed on “at least three days of administrative leave for mental health purposes."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement won't be investigating the incident since no one was wounded.

  Comments  

Georgia

GOP-led Georgia Senate panel approves ID for mail voting

March 24, 2021 12:14 AM

Georgia

Baby, adult killed in Georgia hit and run; 4 children hurt

March 24, 2021 12:14 AM

Georgia

Mississippi AG: State to share in surgical mesh settlement

March 24, 2021 12:14 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service