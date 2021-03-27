Former UGA prof accused of taking funds meant for research

A former University of Georgia professor who developed an environmentally sustainable way to farm sturgeon is accused of stealing money meant to fund research, the state attorney general announced.

Douglas Peterson, who worked at the university's Warnell School of Forestry, was indicted Tuesday by an Oconee County grand jury on charges of racketeering and theft by taking, Attorney General Chris Carr said in a news release Friday.

It was not immediately clear Friday whether Peterson had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The sturgeon farmed using the method Peterson developed are raised at UGA's Cohutta Fisheries Center. When they're ready, UGA employees harvest the caviar and than package and ship it. The proceeds from the caviar were supposed to fund sturgeon conservation and aquaculture research at UGA, the release says.

From March 2012 until February 2018, Peterson took about half the proceeds for himself without authorization, the release says. Between March 2012 and February 2018, he received 77 payments for alleged “consultation services” for a total of about $208,000, the release says.

Racketeering carries a penalty of five to 20 years in prison and fine of up to three times the amount gained, and theft by taking is punishable by one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.