Teenage girl killed in apparent accidental shooting

A 17-year-old high school student was shot to death while she was with her friends in a backyard west of Atlanta, authorities said.

Candace Chrzan, a Mount Zion High School student, was found dead, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“We do believe that this was an accident,” Carroll County sheriff's spokeswoman Ashley Hulsey said. “We don’t believe it was intentional.”

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the small town of Mount Zion.

“We ask that you keep the family of Chrzan in your thoughts and prayers as they are trying to process the loss of a bright young soul and please respect their privacy at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We also ask that you remember her classmates at Mount Zion High School as they return to class without her.”