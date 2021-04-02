Georgia
Atlanta mayor outlines plans for new police academy
Atlanta’s mayor says she hopes a new police academy would raise morale on the force and attract new officers.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Thursday shared new details of the plan with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The effort comes as the city tries to curb rising crime.
The Atlanta Public Safety Training Academy on 150 acres at the old Atlanta Prison Farm, the mayor said.
The facility would support officers as well as fire department personnel.
