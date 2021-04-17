Georgia middle school students suspended over ‘kill list’

A superintendent says two south Georgia middle school students were suspended for making a kill list.

Coffee County Superintendent Morris Leis tells WALB-TV that two middle school girls were suspended this week after school employees discovered an inappropriate letter called “Kill List 2021.”

The two students are suspended and awaiting an expulsion hearing.

Leis says administrators have notified all parents and students who were involved. He says police are investigating.

One parent says a list with about 60 names was posted on social media. The parent says he was called by school officials to tell him his daughter and others were threatened.