Georgia

South Georgia jailer arrested on enticement charge, fired

The Associated Press

THOMASVILLE, Ga.

A south Georgia jailer has been arrested on a charge of attempting to entice an underage girl, authorities said.

Seth Adam Matthews, 20, of Ochlocknee was charged Monday with enticing a child for indecent purposes and violating his oath of office, news outlets reported. He was booked into the Thomas County Jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Matthew was working at the Grady County Jail at the time of his arrest, but he has since been terminated.

The GBI began reviewing the case after Grady County sheriff's officials passed along allegations that Matthews had inappropriate contact with a girl on a social media site.

It was unclear Wednesday whether Matthews had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

