Atlanta bus routes suspended due to COVID to be restored

Atlanta's transit authority plans to restore bus routes on Saturday that were suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, or MARTA, says it will restore 58 routes with service frequency adjustments based on reduced demand and bus capacity limitations. The transit authority suspended 70 of its 110 routes last spring, and 12 routes were already reinstated as conditions allowed.

“We understand the reduction in bus routes created a hardship for many of our customers, and we are appreciative of their patience as we balanced providing a service with protecting public health,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker said in a press release.

Due to current health recommendations, bus capacity will be limited to people in seats, no standing, Parker said. Extra buses will be on standby to minimize overcrowding.

Masks are still required on MARTA and are available from a dispenser by the front door. MARTA also has bipolar ionization air filters to eliminate airborne pathogens, the release says.

MARTA will look at returning to pre-COVID service frequency later this year once safety restrictions are lifted and based on an evaluation of ridership.