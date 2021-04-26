Georgia law officers search for suspects in killing of woman

Authorities are searching for suspects wanted on murder charges in the killing of a woman whose body was found in north Georgia.

Rossana Delgado, 37, who had been missing for four days when her body was found April 20 in Gilmer County, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The GBI obtained warrants accusing four of the suspects in Delgado's death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified four of the wanted suspects as Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain; Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville; Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell; Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City.

The agency is trying to identify the fifth suspect. The suspects may no longer be in Georgia, the GBI said.

“Authorities nationwide have been alerted about these individuals,” the GBI said.

Authorities haven’t specified how the suspects were connected to the death.