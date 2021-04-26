Georgia

Trump ally Doug Collins won’t run for U.S. Senate or Georgia governor in 2022

Former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins will not seek elected office in 2022, he announced in a statement Monday.

Collins, a Donald Trump ally who previously represented Georgia’s 9th Congressional District, said he planned to stay involved, helping conservative candidates get elected in the state.

The former congressman was unsuccessful in his 2020 U.S. Senate bid, finishing third behind Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler. Collins was rumored to have been a possible U.S. Senate or Georgia gubernatorial challenger in 2022. Both Warnock and Gov. Brian Kemp are up for reelection.

Collins joins former U.S. Sen. David Perdue as the big names who have bowed out of the 2022 Republican Senate field. Kelvin King and Latham Saddler, two military veterans, have entered the race so far.

Trump has urged former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker to run. Other high-profile Republicans potentially interested in the seat include Loeffler as well as U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Drew Ferguson, the AJC reports. Ferguson represents the northern portions of Columbus.

“For those who may wonder, this is goodbye for now but probably not forever,” a portion of Collins’ statement reads. “I believe that we, as conservatives, must be able to clearly communicate our values and will help keep that fight going along.”

Nick Wooten
Nick Wooten is the Southern Trends and Culture reporter for McClatchy’s South region. He is based in Columbus, Georgia at the Ledger-Enquirer but his work also appears in The (Macon) Telegraph and The Sun Herald in Biloxi.Before joining McClatchy, he worked for The (Shreveport La.) Times covering city government and investigations. He is a graduate of Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.
  Comments  

Georgia

Georgia law officers search for suspects in killing of woman

April 26, 2021 7:59 AM

News

Jekyll Island cancels Shrimp & Grits Festival for 2nd year

April 25, 2021 11:18 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service