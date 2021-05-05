Bottomless mimosas? Yelp names 4 Georgia brunch spots among best in the nation

Yelp ranked four Georgia restaurants among the best places in the U.S. to grab brunch, just in time for Mother’s Day.

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, many are in search of the best places to grab a meal with mom.

Georgia is home to a number of top-rated restaurants, including four that just landed on Yelp’s list of the Top 100 Brunch Spots in the U.S.

For its 2021 rankings, the review website said it weighed the ratings and reviews for businesses in the “Breakfast and Brunch” category. The list was capped at three restaurants per metro area “to ensure geographic diversity” and it only included eateries with Sunday hours — to make sure they were ready ahead of Mother’s Day, according to the website.

These Georgia restaurants were named among the best brunch spots:

From strawberry shortcake French toast to sushi rolls, these restaurants are known for serving up the best breakfast and brunch staples.







Flavor Rich Restaurant opened as a food truck in 2018, later expanding into a sitdown restaurant space, and offers a variety of breakfast classics including chicken and waffles, crab cake Benedict and a Georgia-inspired peach cobbler French toast, according to its website.

The restaurant is open for dining, but capacity is limited. Several reviews also mention that the business is Black-owned.

“Yesss! This is a hidden gem for real!” one Yelp review reads. “Every bite was flavorful. I had the chicken and waffles. The chicken was SEASONED and the waffles were soft and sweet. I tried some strawberry French toast and I should’ve gotten those!! Everything was delicious . Will DEFINITELY be going back to try everything on the menu!”

Over on the coast, Fox & Fig serves vegan and plant-based plates, according to its Yelp profile. Menu favorites include the smoky mac and cheese, Gunslinger pancakes and the Fox Burger, which has a meatless patty topped with caramelized onions, arugula and agave-dijon, all on a pretzel bun.

Southern Fusion Dining sits just south of Atlanta and has been called an “off the road hidden treasure” by Yelp users.

“My breakfast was tasty,” one visitor wrote. “I loved that they brought warm syrup! My partner especially enjoyed his Chef’s (meat lovers) omelette with creamy rich grits.”

Lastly, Kitchen 121 in Duluth is known for doing two things especially well: sushi and breakfast. It opened in 2017 and has expanded its menu to include noodle dishes, meat and veggie bowls, and other Asian cuisine.