Man walking finds body under mattress in illegal dump

A passerby discovered the body of man shot to death under a mattress that had been dumped in middle Georgia.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells local news outlets that 26-year-old Amond Rashad Norwood, of Macon, was found dead Friday under a mattress, shot multiple times.

His body and the mattress were part of an illegal dump site in a residential neighborhood west of Macon's downtown.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis told WMAZ-TV that investigators believe Norwood was killed on a nearby street.

“Here we have someone, people with so little regard for human life or a human being to kill them and put them in the side of the road near a rubbish dump like this,” Davis said.

While reporters were interviewing Davis, a man drove up nearby and fired a shot into the air. Deputies said he shouted something related to a gang and the death investigation, but got away before deputies could rush over with guns drawn.

Willie Marshall said he discovered the body Friday morning during his daily walk around the neighborhood.

“I saw an arm sticking under a mattress,” Marshall said.