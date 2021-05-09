Georgia

Body of missing swimmer found in Lake Lanier

The Associated Press

GAINSVILLE, Ga.

The body of a 23-year-old man was found Sunday in Lake Lanier, a day after he jumped off a pontoon boat and didn't resurface.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon said divers pulled the body of Anthony Saintil of Stockbridge from the lake around 1 p.m. Sunday, news outlets reported.

Saintil had last been seen when he jumped into the lake around noon Saturday, authorities said. The search for Saintil went into the night Saturday and started again at 8 a.m. Sunday.

His body was found near the mouth of Balus Creek.

