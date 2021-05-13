Have you seen him? LaGrange police ask for help in locating missing 4-year-old boy

Four year old Kingston Lawson was last seen in the 600 block of Snelson Street in Lagrange around 2:30 pm. He was wearing black tennis shoes, a black shirt, and blue jean shorts. Lagrange Police Department

The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 4-year-old boy who they say is critically missing.

Kingston Lawson was last seen in the 600 block of Snelson Street in LaGrange around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. He was wearing black tennis shoes, a black shirt and blue jean shorts, according to LPD.

Lawson may be with a tall, thin Black woman wearing gray sweatpants, according to LPD.

If you have any information, please contact Troup County 911 immediately.