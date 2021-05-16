2 former Columbus schools to be redeveloped after sales

Two former schools in Georgia could be redeveloped after the school board agreed to sell them.

The Muscogee County school board voted Monday to sell the former Waverly Terrace School for $425,000, while it approved an amended agreement to sell the former Rose Hill School for $450,000, The Ledger-Enquirer reported. Both are in Columbus.

School district operations chief Dave Goldberg said Cardinal Group of Denver plans to convert Waverly Terrace “into some kind of therapy program.” The 3-acre (1.2-hectare) property includes a one-story building constructed in 1920. The school most recently housed Columbus' Early College Academy, which merged in 2019 with Jordan Vocational High School.

Brock Ventures of Annapolis, Maryland, agreed to pay $100,000 more for the former Rose Hill School than previous bidder Oracle Consulting Services of Louisville, Kentucky had bid five months ago.

“Brock Ventures approached Oracle with a new financing strategy, and together they offered us $100,000 more," Goldberg said.

Brock, like Oracle, plans to build affordable housing. Brock Ventures owner Stephen Brock said the project could cost more than $10 million. He’s seeking federal financing. Brock said the 1890 building would be preserved but other structures might be constructed, for a total of 40 apartments.

“We hope to rehabilitate the school for elderly affordable housing, using historic tax credits and other similar funds,” Brock said.