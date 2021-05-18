Georgia

Body of 12-year-old recovered after drowning in Georgia lake

The Associated Press

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga.

Crews on Monday recovered the body of a 12-year-old who drowned in a Georgia lake while trying to help a child struggling in the water, according to authorities.

The juvenile victim, identified as Traetorin Mitchell, was at Lake Sinclair near Milledgeville with his family on Sunday when he saw a younger child begin to struggle in the water, according to Mark McKinnon, a spokesperson for the state Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement division.

The child was wearing a life jacket but having trouble getting back to the bank, McKinnon told The Macon Telegraph. Traetorin entered the lake, pushed the child toward the shore, but then went under the water himself and never resurfaced, according to the official.

Crews began searching the lake for Traetorin using sonar Sunday evening, and his body was pulled from the water just before 11 a.m. Monday.

The juvenile's remains were sent to the coroner for an autopsy.

  Comments  

National

Georgia’s Lt. Governor won’t run again after taking on Trump

May 18, 2021 3:26 AM

National

Authorities: 3 arrested in taxi driver’s slaying in Georgia

May 18, 2021 3:25 AM

Georgia

Savannah could demolish public housing complex near downtown

May 18, 2021 3:23 AM

Georgia

Savannah police officer charged with cruelty to children

May 18, 2021 3:23 AM

News

Lawyers say detainees in Georgia jail are being denied pens

May 18, 2021 3:23 AM