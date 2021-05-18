Body of 12-year-old recovered after drowning in Georgia lake

Crews on Monday recovered the body of a 12-year-old who drowned in a Georgia lake while trying to help a child struggling in the water, according to authorities.

The juvenile victim, identified as Traetorin Mitchell, was at Lake Sinclair near Milledgeville with his family on Sunday when he saw a younger child begin to struggle in the water, according to Mark McKinnon, a spokesperson for the state Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement division.

The child was wearing a life jacket but having trouble getting back to the bank, McKinnon told The Macon Telegraph. Traetorin entered the lake, pushed the child toward the shore, but then went under the water himself and never resurfaced, according to the official.

Crews began searching the lake for Traetorin using sonar Sunday evening, and his body was pulled from the water just before 11 a.m. Monday.

The juvenile's remains were sent to the coroner for an autopsy.