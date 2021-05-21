Georgia

Firefighters douse blaze engulfing 2 Atlanta warehouses

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Firefighters in Atlanta say they successfully contained a fire that engulfed two warehouses in the city overnight.

No injuries were reported and authorities say they don’t believe anyone was inside the burning storage buildings. Atlanta Fire Department crews were dispatched to the blaze at 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters found one warehouse burning but explosions and the threat of the building collapsing kept them from going inside, said Sgt. Cortez Stafford. The flames spread to a second warehouse next door.

The buildings were used to store auto parts and other items, WSB-TV reported.

Firefighters kept the blaze from a six-story apartment building next door to the burning warehouse. Georgia Power temporarily cut electricity in the area to help keep the fire from spreading.

  Comments  

News

Georgia to spend $95M in federal aid to subsidize child care

May 21, 2021 7:20 AM

Business

Group: Georgia can block internet firms from censoring views

May 21, 2021 7:20 AM

National

Man accused of killing Yale grad student returned to Conn.

May 21, 2021 7:20 AM

Georgia

Ex-prison supervisor pleads guilty to violating civil rights

May 21, 2021 7:20 AM

News

Georgia jobless rate falls to 4.3% in 12th straight decline

May 21, 2021 7:20 AM