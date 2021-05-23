Georgia

3 people found shot to death at condo complex near Atlanta

The Associated Press

SOUTH FULTON, Ga.

Three people have been found shot to death at a condominium community south of Atlanta, authorities said.

The bodies were found early Sunday morning at the Camelot Condominium Complex in the city of South Fulton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Officers were sent to the complex to investigate a report of shots fired, South Fulton police Lt. Derrick Rogers said. They found the bodies when they arrived, he said. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they’re still working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Few other details were immediately available early Sunday.

