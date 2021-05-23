Georgia man accused of sending road flare to bank teller

A south Georgia man faces criminal charges after police say he sent a road flare to a drive-through bank teller through a pneumatic tube.

Michael Aaron Bass was arrested Wednesday in Thomasville after the flare set off a panic when a bank teller concluded it was a stick of dynamite, police said.

Bass drove up on a motorcycle, cashed a work check, and then sent the flare back to the teller, police Sgt. Scott Newberry told the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

“He stuck it into the vacuum tube and sent it to the teller, and he drove off,” Newberry said.

The building was evacuated and police responded. Newberry said the road flare resembled a destructive device.

Bass was arrested two hours later on his motorcycle. It's unclear if he is represented by a lawyer.