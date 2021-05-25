Georgia governor prohibits state government from using COVID vaccine ‘passports’

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Tuesday banning the use of COVID-19 vaccine “passports” throughout state government.

The “Prohibition of COVID-19 Vaccine Passports” Executive Order outlines that no vaccine passport will be required for entry into the state. State employers cannot create different rules for employees based on vaccination status, unless rules are implemented using an honor-code system and no proof of vaccination is required, the order states.

Private businesses are not included in the order.

“Today’s executive order makes clear that vaccine passports will not be utilized in state government,” Kemp said in a news release. “While I continue to urge all Georgians to get vaccinated so we continue our momentum in putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview, vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical professional — not state government.”

The order also states that data held by the Georgia Department of Public Health and their immunization system (GRITS) cannot be used by any public or private entity for a vaccine passport program.

As of May 24, Georgia currently has 893,624 confirmed COVID cases with 7,348 new cases over the last two weeks statewide.

Alabama





Kemp’s announcement comes after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill banning vaccine passports on Monday.

Senate Bill 267 prevents government entities from issuing documentation to certify vaccine status. It also prevents people from being denied entry to businesses, universities, schools and state agencies if they have not been vaccinated against coronavirus.

“Since the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, both Dr. Harris and I have said that we would not mandate vaccines in the state of Alabama. I am supportive of a voluntary vaccine and by signing this bill into law, I am only further solidifying that conviction,” Ivey said at a news conference. “I made the choice to get the COVID-19 vaccine and glad for the peace of mind it brings. I encourage any Alabamian who has not gotten their shot to roll up their sleeves, and if you have questions, consult with your health care provider.”

As of May 23, Alabama currently has 417,001 confirmed COVID cases with 3,002 new cases over the last two weeks statewide.