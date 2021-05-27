Wife shot husband ‘until he didn’t move’ during argument, Georgia cops say

A Georgia woman is accused of shooting her husband “until he didn’t move” during a fight early Thursday, police say.

Officers with the Clayton County Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at a Jonesboro home around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. While they were on their way to the home, police say 35-year-old Rhonda Tucker told dispatchers she was arguing with her husband and “accidentally shot” him.

Police “immediately detained” Tucker when they arrived at the home and found her husband, 35-year-old Bryan Tucker, dead in the master bedroom, according to a news release from the police department.

Detectives were called to the home to interview Tucker, and she told them that an argument with her husband had escalated into a fight, police say.

She told detectives that during the fight, she grabbed a handgun, followed her husband and shot him “until he didn’t move,” police say.

Rhonda Tucker was taken into custody and is accused of “malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during commission of crime,” police say.

Police have not released additional information as of Thursday afternoon.

Jonesboro is located about 18 miles south of Atlanta.