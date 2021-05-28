US Marshals in Tennessee arrest suspect in Georgia killing

A man charged in a Georgia slaying has been arrested in Tennessee, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

A fugitive task force has arrested Julian Netters at a home in Memphis, U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said in a news release Thursday.

A murder warrant had been issued for Netters in connection with the fatal shooting of Shaquon Mckensey on April 24 in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Investigators are also looking for another man suspected of being involved in the Georgia killing, the Marshals Service said.

Netters will be extradited to Georgia to face charges of murder and aggravated assault. It could not be immediately determined if he had a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges.