Reward now $10,000 for information on missing Georgia woman

A $10,000 reward is now available for information leading to the recovery of a Georgia woman who has been missing since March 1.

Tiffany Foster, 35, was last seen at her home in the Creekside at White Oak apartment complex in Newnan, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said.

“She sent a text message to her mother, and this is the last text message she sent from her phone,” Toby Nix, an investigator with the sheriff's office, said at a news conference March 23, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Foster’s fiance, Reginald Robertson, has been arrested twice during the investigation into her disappearance, but it’s not clear whether the arrests are linked to her case, the newspaper previously reported.

Robertson has told investigators he was at home with Foster’s children when she left to run errands, and they became concerned when she had not returned by 10 p.m. She was reported missing March 2 when she did not show up for one of her college classes.

The sheriff’s office has not said if foul play is suspected in Foster’s disappearance, but she has not been in contact with her family and hasn’t shown up to her work shifts. There’s been no activity on any of her social media accounts, Nix said.

On March 8, authorities found her Nissan Altima in Fulton County “with her personal property still inside the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about Foster’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Coweta County sheriff’s office at 770-253-1502.