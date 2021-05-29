Prosecutors: Former pediatric nurse distributed child porn

A former pediatric nurse practitioner has admitted to distributing child pornography after investigators discovered thousands of videos and images of suspected child pornography on electronic devices at his home.

William Clinton Storey of Preston pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of distributing child pornography, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

“William Storey will spend a significant period of time in prison for his role in distributing large amounts of the most depraved depictions of child sexual abuse online — a criminal act made even more disturbing knowing he was a pediatric nurse practitioner at the time of his crimes,” Acting U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said.

After the Snapchat messaging app detected that a user had uploaded five files of suspected child pornography in November 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation traced the IP address to Storey, according to court documents. Agents executed a search warrant at his house in February 2020 and seized seven electronic devices.

A forensic examination revealed about 6,000 videos and 24,000 images of suspected child pornography, prosecutors said. That included images of babies, toddlers, children engaged in bondage, and prepubescent children being sexually abused by men, prosecutors said.

Storey, 41, is set to be sentenced Aug. 17. He faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years, as well as a fine of up to $250,000. Upon release, he will be subject to supervision for at least five years and possibly for the rest of his life and will be required to register as a sex offender.